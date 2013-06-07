By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest with a pool of $1.1 trillion, announced on
Friday the most significant shift in its asset allocation since
2006 so it can take on greater risk by shifting into stocks and
away from Japanese government bonds.
The steps by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
come after a draft strategy document this week showed Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe was considering a push for public funds to
increase returns as part of measures to revive the economy's
fortunes. The events confirm reports by Reuters this week.
GPIF said it is increasing its Japanese stocks allocation to
12 percent of its portfolio from 11 percent, while lowering its
JGB weighting to 60 percent from 67 percent. However, the change
largely reflects adjustments already made in the portfolio,
suggesting limited impact on markets.
The fund's latest publicly available allocations show that
as of December 60.1 percent of the 111.9 trillion yen ($1.1
trillion) under management was already in JGBs. It had already
allocated 12.9 percent to domestic stocks.
"GPIF is ratifying the current situation taking into account
the moves in the market. GPIF would avoid readjusting its
portfolio by doing this," said Eiji Dohke, director and chief
JGB strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
GPIF said it would increase its weighting in foreign stocks
to 12 percent from 9 percent and lift its allocation of foreign
bonds to 11 percent from 8 percent.
The new allocations were released after the close of Tokyo
share trading but expectations of the announcement had pushed
stocks up from the day's low. The stock benchmark Nikkei average
closed down 0.2 percent on the day.
BONDS REMAIN STAPLE
Masahiro Ooe, a councillor at GPIF, told a news conference
that a review of the fund's long-term risk and return profile
had concluded the pension could take more risk.
The fund said it will not comment on whether it will trade
actively in the market.
Dohke said the changes could still depress JGBs as hopes for
GPIF inflows into JGBs could now have receded. Some in the
market had thought the fund would have to sell domestic shares
and foreign assets to maintain its investment limits and they
had speculated some of the cash proceeds would then go into
JGBS.
"But this is not likely to happen after today's change,
Dohke said.
Government bonds will remain the fund's staple investment
however, unlike some other large public funds globally which
adopt a much greater weighting in stocks.
Canada's Pension Plan Investment Board, with $183 billion in
assets, and Norway's $686 billion pool of government savings
from petroleum revenue, known as the Government Pension Fund
Global, both allocate most of their money to equities.
GPIF hit its own internal return targets in recent years, or
a total return averaging 2.4 percent a year. By comparison,
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, returned almost 6
percent a year over the past decade.
ABENOMICS
A growth strategy outlined this week by Abe marked the first
time he had sought to mobilise public savings to support an
aggressive growth agenda aimed at defeating years of deflation
and sluggish economic growth. GPIF and other Japanese public
funds have a collective pool of $2 trillion in assets.
Abe has already pushed through $100 billion in government
spending and shaken up monetary policy by prodding the Bank of
Japan into a $1.4 trillion stimulus effort to achieve 2 percent
inflation within two years.
He won a December election as leader of the Liberal
Democratic Party and promised "bold" economic policies, which
been dubbed 'Abenomics' by the media.
The Nikkei is up 24 percent this year off the back of Abe's
policies, although a bout of profit taking has pulled the
average back from its highs of the year.
"Recent weakness in the market represents a little bit of a
disappointment for Abenomics," said Kenji Shiomura, an analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
"But it would be too extreme to say that hopes for Abenomics
have faded completely because the biggest impact Abenomics gave
the market was monetary easing, and it is still continuing," he
said.
The changes by the GPIF were prompted by a report from
Japan's Board of Audit, which had been requested by Japan's
upper house. The board called last year for the fund to review
its targets and allocations.