TOKYO Nov 7 Brazil's state-run Petrobras would sell southern Japan refiner, Nansei Seikyu KK, if it receives a good offer, Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Monday.

Asked during a visit to Tokyo whether he would be willing to sell the entire stake, Gabrielli said: "If you have a good offer, yes".

He added that Petrobras has not made any such decision yet.

Petrobras bought 87.5 percent of Nansei Sekiyu in 2008 for around 5.5 billion yen ($71 million) from Exxon Mobil group Japan refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu , and then purchased the rest from Sumitomo Corp in October 2010.

Nansei Sekiyu is the only refiner on Japan's southernmost islands of Okinawa. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)