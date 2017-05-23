BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA approval for drug to treat overactive bladder
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Solifenacin Succinate tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 23 Japan will target a boost in the use of generic drugs to over 80 percent from the current 56 percent by September 2020, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The move would save Japan hundreds of billions of yen a year, the sources said, and comes as the country takes aggressive measures to rein in ballooning healthcare costs for a rapidly ageing population.
The sources declined to identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Takuya Yamguchi; Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Solifenacin Succinate tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement among Sun Pharma Medisales, Ranbaxy Drugs, Gufic Pharma, Vidyut Investments, co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tQBUuR) Further company coverage:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 21 U.S. President Donald Trump, under siege in Washington, defended his record at a raucous political rally in Iowa on Wednesday, rejecting a Russia investigation as a witch hunt and saying he was succeeding against all odds, despite no major legislative achievements.