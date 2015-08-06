* Japan wants to donate Beechcraft TC-90 King Air planes -
sources
* Aircraft could be fitted with surveillance radar - sources
* Tokyo has not made formal proposal to Manila - sources
* Any transfer of planes would likely anger China
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan wants to give planes to the
Philippines that Manila could use for patrols in the South China
Sea, sources said, a move that would deepen Tokyo's security
ties with the Southeast Asian nation most at odds with Beijing
over the disputed waterway.
Four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
Japan was looking to offer three Beechcraft TC-90 King
Air planes that could be fitted with basic surface and air
surveillance radar.
They said talks within the Japanese government were
preliminary and would need to overcome legal hurdles. Japan had
yet to formally propose the planes as an alternative to more
sophisticated Lockheed Martin P3-C aircraft that Manila
wants to track Chinese submarine activity, they added.
Senior Philippine military and defence officials in Manila
said they had not heard about the possible donation of the
twin-turboprop TC-90 aircraft, which Japan uses to train
military pilots.
"The Philippines doesn't have enough aircraft to conduct
regular patrols over the South China Sea," one of the sources in
Japan said, declining to be identified because he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
Donating aircraft, even small planes, would represent a
military upgrade for the Philippines, which has only a handful
of fixed-wing planes it can deploy on maritime patrols.
Tokyo has no claims in the South China Sea, but is worried
about Beijing's construction of seven artificial islands in the
waterway's Spratly archipelago, which will extend Chinese
military reach into sea lanes through which much of Japan's
ship-borne trade passes.
Concerns over the islands have dominated regional meetings
in Kuala Lumpur this week between Southeast Asia and countries
including Japan, China and the United States.
Equipping Manila with maritime-capable patrol planes would
dovetail with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's more muscular security
agenda but likely anger China, which has repeatedly accused
Japan of interfering in the South China Sea dispute.
A spokesman for Japan's Ministry of Defense said working
level talks had been set up to explore possible cooperation in
defence equipment with the Philippines but that there was no
"concrete plan" to give Manila the TC-90s.
Philippine Defence Minister Voltaire Gazmin told Reuters he
was unaware of any Japanese plan to supply the aircraft. Top
Philippine generals said they were also unaware of any proposal
but welcomed the growing security cooperation with Japan.
China's Defence Ministry expressed concern about the plan.
"We hope that military cooperation between the relevant
countries can benefit regional peace and stability, rather than
the opposite," it said in a statement faxed to Reuters.
POSSIBLE PRECEDENT
To allow what would be its first donation of equipment used
by the Japanese military to another country, lawmakers would
have to amend financial regulations that require second-hand
government-owned equipment to be sold at fair market value,
sources said.
That could open the way for Japan to give military equipment
to other friendly nations in Southeast Asia.
The sources in Japan said radar to monitor surface activity
and aircraft could be easily installed on the TC-90 planes if
they were transferred. The U.S. military uses Beechcraft King
Air 90s in transport roles and to train pilots.
While Gazmin said Manila still wanted P3s that Tokyo will
retire over the next several years, a senior Philippine military
official said operating and maintaining such advanced
surveillance aircraft and ground-based support equipment would
be a challenge. The P3s, which have four turboprops, also use a
lot of fuel, he added.
Japan worries that the Philippine military's lack of
experience in maritime surveillance means it would struggle to
operate the aircraft's equipment and be able to quickly analyze
data collected, sources in Tokyo said.
GROWING SECURITY COOPERATION
China claims most of the South China Sea. The Philippines,
Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam also claim parts of the
ocean.
While acknowledging its new islands will have undefined
military purposes, China insists it is not a threat to its
neighbours and says the outposts will also have civilian uses
such as search and rescue and weather monitoring.
Recent satellite images show China has almost finished
building a 3,000-metre-long (10,000-foot) airstrip on one of the
islands.
The Philippines and Japan have conducted two naval exercises
in and around the South China Sea in recent months.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino and Abe also agreed in
June to begin talks on a visiting forces agreement that would
open the way for Japan to use bases in the Philippines to refuel
aircraft and resupply naval vessels.
The United States, which has security treaties with both
Manila and Tokyo, has backed the cooperation because it wants
its regional allies to shoulder more of the security burden as
Chinese military power and assertiveness grows.
Washington has asked the Japanese military to provide
training and maintenance along with any aircraft it supplies to
the Philippines, a U.S. military source told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in MANILA and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Dean Yates)