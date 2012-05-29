TOKYO May 29 Mobile phone operator Softbank
Corp said on Tuesday it would soon begin selling
smartphones with radiation detectors, tapping into concerns that
atomic hotspots remain along Japan's eastern coast more than a
year after the Fukushima crisis.
Parts of northeastern Japan are still off-limits due to high
radiation levels after the Fukushima nuclear plant was
devastated by a huge earthquuake and tsunami, triggering
meltdowns and spewing radiation.
Anti-nuclear sentiment is high, with advocacy groups in
Tokyo and other cities calling for radiation monitoring at
schools and other public facilities.
"The threat from the nuclear accident cannot be seen by the
human eye and continues to be a concern for many people,
especially for mothers with small children," said Softbank
founder and president, Masayoshi Son, standing in front of an
aerial photo of the crippled plant.
The smartphone in the company's "Pantone" series will come
in eight bright colours and include customised IC chips made by
Sharp Corp that measure radiation levels in
microsieverts per hour.
The phone, which goes on sale this summer, can also keep
track of each location a user tests for radiation levels.
Son, who emerged as an outspoken critic of nuclear power and
advocate of renewable energy sources after last year's quake,
told vendors and reporters that the smartphone was more portable
and user-friendly than conventional Geiger counters.
Softbank, Japan's No. 3 mobile phone operator, has not set a
price on the new smartphone yet, but Son told reporters after
the event that it would be in an affordable price range.
