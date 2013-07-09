TOKYO, July 9 A San Francisco-bound Boeing Co
777 operated by Japan Airlines Co turned back to
Tokyo on Monday after its crew detected a leak in the hydraulic
system that controls its flaps, the carrier said.
The incident came three days after an Asiana Airlines 777
crashed in San Francisco after approaching at dangerously low
speed, killing two people.
The JAL jetliner, carrying 236 passengers, returned to
Tokyo's Haneda airport after departing three hours and twenty
minutes earlier. Maintenance engineers were investigating the
cause of the leak, a spokesman for the Japanese flag carrier
said.
Two teenage Chinese girls on their way to summer camp in the
United States were killed and more than 180 people injured in
the San Francisco crash, the first fatal accident involving the
Boeing 777 since it entered service in 1995..
Hours afterwards, Asiana Airlines President and CEO Yoon
Young-doo said the plane did not appear to be at fault.