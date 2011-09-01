By Shinichi Saoshiro
| TOKYO, Sept 1
TOKYO, Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
, the owner of Japan's quake and tsunami-hit Fukushima
Daiichi plant, said this week that it wants to remove nuclear
fuel from damaged reactors within the next 10 years while the
operator moves closer to its short term goal of bringing the
reactors to a state of cold shutdown by January.
PROGRESS SO FAR?
After cooling systems were knocked out on March 11, causing
meltdowns of nuclear fuel rods at three of the plant's six
reactors and triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years, Tepco has been trying to cool the plant's reactors and
four of its spent fuel pools.
In July it completed the first stage of its plan to bring
the plant under control, bringing down temperatures at its
reactors.
In August it brought temperatures at all four of its spent
fuel pools to levels considered stable with the help of newly
built cooling systems. Before installing the new system, Tepco
had cooled the spent fuel pools by injecting water from giant
pump trucks.
Stabilising the reactors and spent fuel pools would allow
Tepco to remove nuclear fuel rods.
Tepco said on Wednesday it wanted to remove fuel stored at
spent fuel pools within three years and fuel from reactors
within 10 years.
It wants to remove fuel rods from the spent fuel pools by
pulling them out from elevated cranes.
For fuel rods in the reactors, Tepco wants to plug any holes
in the reactor vessels with remote controlled robots and fill
the vessels completely with water. It then hopes to use the
remote controlled machine to cut in pieces the fuel rods, some
of which may have melted and dropped to the bottom of the
vessels, for removal.
CONTAMINATED WATER CLEAN-UP STILL NEEDED
Tepco is working to bring the reactors to a cold shutdown by
cleaning contaminated water that has accumulated at the plant
and then running it through new cooling systems.
As an emergency measure early in the crisis, Tepco cooled
the reactors by pumping in tens of thousands of tonnes of water,
much of it drawn directly from the sea. Some of that water was
stored in huge tanks and some in the basements of the reactor
buildings and threatened to leak into the ocean.
Drawing on technology from French, U.S. and Japanese
companies, Tepco completed a system to decontaminate the
accumulated water and pump it back to cool the reactors.
The system started on June 17 and has repeatedly stalled
but, as of Aug. 31, Tepco had treated about 67,000 tonnes of
water. It estimates that 120,000 tonnes of highly radiated water
has accumulated at the plant.
WHAT IS HAMPERING TEPCO?
The decontamination system was built in a hurry from a
patchwork of technologies and its very complexity -- it has to
remove oil and radioactive substances and desalinate the water
in different steps -- has left it prone to breaking down.
The cooling system uses 4 km (2.5 miles) of plastic piping
that snakes through the compound, which is a headache to
maintain.
Even after the plant is under control, clean-up work at the
site is expected to continue for years, if not decades.
WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE DISASTER?
Nearly 80,000 people have been forced to evacuate their
homes, most of them from a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the
plant.
Living in fear of radiation has become part of life for
residents both near and far from the plant.
The crisis has prompted Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan to
say he believes Japan should wean itself off nuclear power and
to call for a bigger role for renewable sources such as solar
power.
It has also hampered efforts to restart reactors idled for
regular checks, raising the possibility of power outages during
peak demand periods.
