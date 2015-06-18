By Aaron Sheldrick
| TOKYO, June 18
TOKYO, June 18 Still dealing with the huge clean
up after the Fukushima crisis and debating its future use of
atomic energy, Japan now faces another nuclear conundrum - what
to do with 16 tonnes of its plutonium sitting in France after
being reprocessed there.
The question will be among the issues that come under the
spotlight on Thursday and Friday as nuclear proliferation
experts meet with legislators and government officials in Tokyo.
With its reactor fleet shut down in the wake of Fukushima,
Japan is unable to take fuel made from the plutonium at the
moment and could be forced to find other countries to use it.
The matter has taken on greater urgency as Areva,
the French nuclear company that owns the La Hague reprocessing
facility holding the plutonium in western Normandy, faces
billions of dollars of losses.
"In this whole mess (at Areva) we have a huge amount of
Japanese plutonium," said Mycle Schneider, an independent energy
consultant, adding Japan would need to resolve the problem
sooner rather than later.
An Areva spokesman said the company had long-standing
contracts with Japanese utilities to take nuclear fuel made from
the plutonium.
Frank von Hippel, one of the founders of the International
Panel on Fissile Materials (IPFM), a group of arms-control and
proliferation experts, will discuss Japan's stock of plutonium
in France when he meets with Japanese legislators, according to
a draft of a presentation he will give that has been seen by
Reuters.
The group argues the world's growing inventory of plutonium
from civilian use is a "clear and present danger" as it could be
used in so-called dirty bombs.
Japanese government officials did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Schneider, who is a contributor to a soon to be released
IPFM report on plutonium separation in nuclear power programmes,
said the alternative to taking back the plutonium would be to
pay other countries to use it in their reactors.
He said that France would be one option, but that the cost
would likely be high, especially as that country has its own
stockpile to deplete. He did not give an exact cost.
"Giving its plutonium away and paying for it would expose
the Japanese to the reality of plutonium as a liability rather
than an asset," said Schneider.
A precedent for that kind of deal could be set in Britain,
where the government has offered to take ownership of 20 tonnes
of Japanese plutonium stored at the Sellafield processing plant,
according to the IPFM.
"This is a kind of win-win deal," said Tatsujiro Suzuki, a
former vice chairman of the Japan Atomic Energy Commission, who
will join Von Hippel in meeting with legislators on Thursday.
"The British side would make money and the Japanese would
lose less," said Suzuki.
(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)