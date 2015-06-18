(Adds comment from ruling party legislator)
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 18 Still dealing with the huge clean
up after the Fukushima crisis and debating its future use of
atomic energy, Japan now faces another nuclear conundrum - what
to do with 16 tonnes of its plutonium sitting in France after
being reprocessed there.
The question will be among the issues that come under the
spotlight on Thursday and Friday as nuclear proliferation
experts meet with legislators and government officials in Tokyo.
With its reactor fleet shut down in the wake of Fukushima,
Japan is unable to take fuel made from the plutonium at the
moment and could be forced to find other countries to use it.
The matter has taken on greater urgency as Areva,
the French nuclear company that owns the La Hague reprocessing
facility holding the plutonium in western Normandy, faces
billions of dollars of losses.
"In this whole mess (at Areva) we have a huge amount of
Japanese plutonium," said Mycle Schneider, an independent energy
consultant, adding Japan would need to resolve the problem
sooner rather than later.
An Areva spokesman said the company had long-standing
contracts with Japanese utilities to take nuclear fuel made from
the plutonium.
Frank von Hippel, one of the founders of the International
Panel on Fissile Materials (IPFM), a group of arms-control and
proliferation experts, brought up the issue of Japan's stock of
plutonium overseas at a presentation to Japanese legislators,
including ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Taro Kono.
"It is a big concern because we already have 10 tons" in
Japan, Kono said when asked by Reuters after the presentation
about the French stockpile and Areva's financial woes. "If Areva
needs some kind of money why don't we just pay France to keep
the plutonium over there."
The IPFM argues the world's growing inventory of plutonium
from civilian use is a "clear and present danger" as it could be
used in so-called dirty bombs.
Schneider said France would be one option, but that the cost
would likely be high, especially as that country has its own
stockpile to deplete. He did not give an exact cost.
"Giving its plutonium away and paying for it would expose
the Japanese to the reality of plutonium as a liability rather
than an asset," said Schneider.
A precedent for that kind of deal could be set in Britain,
where the government has offered to take ownership of 20 tonnes
of Japanese plutonium stored at the Sellafield processing plant,
according to the IPFM.
"This is a kind of win-win deal," Tatsujiro Suzuki, a former
vice chairman of the Japan Atomic Energy Commission, told
Reuters, before he made a presentation on spent fuel at the same
meeting as Von Hippel on Thursday.
"The British side would make money and the Japanese would
lose less," said Suzuki.
(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Osamu
