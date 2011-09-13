* Noda determined to rein in public debt, sees higher taxes
* Government, BOJ need to do everything to tame yen - Noda
* Noda: to prepare growth plan by Dec, energy policy by
summer 2012
* Noda asks opposition for help in addressing mounting
challenges
(Adds comments from opposition)
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's prime minister reaffirmed
his commitment to curbing public debt on Tuesday and warned
taxes will have to rise, while reaching out to the opposition
for help in tackling the multitude of problems facing the
country.
Yoshihiko Noda, who became the nation's sixth premier in
five years early this month, did not offer any specific new
policies in his first speech to parliament since taking office.
But he reiterated the government and the central bank needed
to do everything possible to tame the yen's strength, which is
driving manufacturers abroad and threatening to stunt recovery
from a slump triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The 54-year-old former finance minister takes over six
months after the disaster ravaged the country's northeast,
leaving 20,000 dead or missing and triggering the world's worst
nuclear accident in 25 years.
The government has yet to bring the crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant under control, while Noda needs opposition help in
a divided parliament to secure funding for Japan's biggest
rebuilding effort since the end of World War Two.
"Let me ask from the bottom of my heart for the
participation of each party in policy debate on social security
and tax reforms, so that we can form a consensus necessary for
the bills' passage," Noda said.
The government is expected to submit the main reconstruction
funding bill, which is likely to exceed 10 trillion yen ($130
billion), to parliament next month.
Sprinkling his speech with references to "hope and pride",
Noda called on the country to look to the future.
"While overcoming the twin crises of the 'Great East Japan
Earthquake' and the global economic crisis, we must invest in
this country's future so people are filled with hope and each
and every citizen can be proud and feel, 'I am glad I was born
in this country'," Noda said.
Noda, who hails from the more conservative wing of his
Democratic Party, also urged Japan not to turn inward as it
grapples with domestic challenges. He called for deeper ties
with security ally Washington and urged rival China to play a
role as a "responsible member of international society".
ROCKY START
Noda took over the prime ministerial reins, with high
support ratings of 60 percent ore more, from deeply unpopular
Naoto Kan.
But the new cabinet got off to rocky start as his trade
minister was forced to quit after just eight days in office
following reports he joked with reporters on the sensitive
subject of radiation during his trip to the Fukushima area.
The opposition has said it would grill Noda on his personal
choices and the call for cooperation met with cool reception
from the biggest opposition group, the Liberal Democratic Party.
However, the second-largest opposition party, New Komeito,
sounded more welcoming.
"I would like his cabinet and the ruling party to share his
resolution and do their utmost in tackling issues. If we can
feel their determination, we would be happy to respond," party
head Natsuo Yamaguchi said.
Noda stressed that curbing the public debt, twice the size
of the $5 trillion economy, could not wait and economic growth
was necessary to salvage public finances creaking under the
strain of a growing army of retirees.
"We cannot carry on forever with a kind of fiscal management
where debt keeps piling up in a snowball effect."
Higher taxes, spending cuts and higher revenues generated
through economic growth were all needed to achieve fiscal
reforms, said Noda, the ruling Democratic Party's main advocate
of fiscal discipline.
He said the government planned to prepare a new growth
strategy by the end of the year and a new energy policy by
summer 2012 to better account for the impact of the March
disaster and radiation crisis on the economy.
Noda, who as finance minister led three yen-selling currency
market interventions in the past 12 months, again voiced alarm
over the yen's persistent strength saying it was making
manufacturers big and small "scream."
"In order to stop industry 'hollowing out' and keep domestic
employment, we need to collaborate with the Bank of Japan ...
and take all policy steps available."
($1=77 yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota and Linda Sieg; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski and Raju Gopalakrishnan)