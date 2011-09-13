By Kiyoshi Takenaka
| TOKYO, Sept 13
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda reaffirmed his commitment on Tuesday to fiscal reforms and
warned that taxes will have to rise, while reaching out to the
opposition for help in tackling the multitude of problems the
country faces.
Noda, who became the nation's sixth premier in five years
early this month, broke no new ground in his first policy speech
in parliament.
But he said the government and the central bank needed to do
all they could to tame the yen's strength that has threatened to
drive Japanese manufacturers abroad.
"Let me ask from the bottom of my heart for the
participation of each party in policy debate on social security
and tax reforms, so that we can form a consensus necessary for
the bills' passage," Noda said.
The 54-year-old former finance minister takes over six
months after the deadly March 11 earthquake and tsunami ravaged
the country's northeast, leaving 20,000 dead or missing and
triggering the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.
The government has yet to bring the crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant under control while Noda needs opposition help in
a divided parliament to secure funding for Japan's biggest
rebuilding effort since the end of World War Two.
The government is expected to submit the main reconstruction
funding bill, which is likely to exceed 10 trillion yen ($130
billion), to parliament next month.
Noda stressed that reining in of the public debt twice the
size of the $5 trillion economy could not wait and economic
growth was necessary to salvage public finances creaking under
the strain of a growing army of retirees.
"We cannot carry on forever with a kind of fiscal management
where debt keeps piling up," Noda told parliament.
Noda, who as finance minister led three yen-selling currency
market interventions in the past 12 months, again voiced alarm
over the yen's persistent strength.
"(A firmer yen) is making exporters, who have been a driving
force behind Japanese industry, and mid-sized and small
companies, scream. If that doesn't change, chances are domestic
industry will wither and jobs will be lost," Noda said.
"In order to stop industry 'hollowing out' and keep domestic
employment, we need to collaborate with the Bank of Japan ...
and take all policy steps available."
($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)