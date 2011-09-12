* PM Noda moves quickly to limit cabinet damage
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda gave a former government spokesman the cabinet post
responsible for the Fukushima nuclear crisis on Monday, acting
to limit the damage to his new cabinet after the previous
minister quit over gaffes.
Yukio Edano was named trade minister, a job that oversees
energy policy, making it a key role in a country still coping
with the affects of meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant. The
plant was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami,
causing the world's worst nuclear accident for 25 years.
Previous trade minister Yoshio Hachiro quit on Saturday
after just eight days in his job, following reports that he
joked with reporters about radiation from the Fukushima plant
during a trip to the affected area.
At his inaugural news conference as trade minister,
Edano said Japan should strive to create a society that does not
depend on nuclear power, although he stopped short of calling
for an eventual closure of all nuclear power plants.
"What we have to do is to create a society that can do
without nuclear power, a situation where industry can exist
without nuclear power," Edano said. "Then, we can discuss what
we are going to do with nuclear plants."
Edano served as the public face of the government during the
disaster, giving frequent televised briefings on the nuclear
plant's status. A former chief cabinet secretary under previous
premier Naoto Kan, he is considered to have a good understanding
of nuclear issues.
"Public support for Noda's cabinet is unlikely to rise with
Edano taking over, but the amount of damage has likely been
minimised," said Tetsuro Kato, a political science professor at
Waseda University, adding Edano was a safe choice for Noda.
Noda, who took over as Japan's sixth premier in five years
at the start of this month, needed to act quickly because the
blunders gave the opposition that controls the parliament's
upper house ammunition to attack the new cabinet.
The 54-year-old former finance minister, who has emphasised
the importance of uniting the fractious ruling party, is set to
address parliament in a policy speech on Tuesday, which will be
followed by questions from opposition leaders.
Support for Noda remained robust despite the abrupt
departure of Hachiro, with 60 percent of those polled in favour
of his government, a voter survey conducted for three days
through Sunday by public broadcaster NHK showed.
That was largely in line with the results of similar
newspaper polls a week ago, in a sign the Japanese
public was willing to give the new leader the benefit of the
doubt despite bitter disappointment with his predecessor
Kan.
Kan's ratings plunged from similar highs to less than
20 percent at the end of his 15-month tenure after he drew fire
for his cabinet's handling of the March disaster and the
resulting nuclear crisis.
UNDER PRESSURE
Noda must end the radiation crisis while tackling many
challenges, including rebuilding after the March disaster and
curbing huge public debt, and will need opposition cooperation
to achieve that.
One of the near-term tests will come next month when the
cabinet is expected to prepare and submit to parliament an extra
budget of about 10 trillion yen ($128.6 billion) needed to start
full-fledged reconstruction in the disaster-struck areas.
The public will be keen to see progress in bringing damaged
nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant to a safe shutdown by
January, the process which will now be overseen by Edano.
Edano, 47, has said that Japan will need to review its
nuclear power policy from scratch after the Fukushima accident
tattered public trust in atomic energy.
"Mr. Edano has been deeply involved not only in
reconstruction issues after the March 11 disaster but also in
the issue of Fukushima, so that record must have been valued,"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.
Edano will be charged with overseeing power utilities'
stress tests to see how well prepared their nuclear reactors are
to withstand the impact of extreme events. Japan's nuclear
safety watchdog will be under the trade ministry until April.
Currently, only 11 out of 54 nuclear reactors are operating
after others have been unable to restart following maintenance
checks due to heightened public worries.
Edano said reactors that have been proven safe ought to
be restarted only after enough efforts are made to win
understanding of local residents, but that it would be difficult
to build new nuclear reactors in Japan.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
