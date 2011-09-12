(Repeats to add links to stories)
* PM Noda moves quickly to limit cabinet damage
* Edano to oversee energy issues, Fukushima crisis
* Ex-top govt spokesman has good grasp on crisis
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda chose on Monday former top government spokesman Yukio Edano
as the new trade minister, acting to limit the damage to his new
cabinet after the previous minister quit over gaffes.
Edano will be heading the trade ministry that also oversees
energy policy, a key role as Japan works to bring under control
the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years after the March
11 earthquake and tsunami set off meltdowns at the Fukushima
nuclear plant.
Edano, former chief cabinet secretary under the previous
premier, Naoto Kan, is considered to have a good understanding
of the nuclear issues and became the government's face as the
radiation crisis unfolded with the frequent broadcasting of his
briefings on the plant's status.
"Public support for Noda's cabinet is unlikely to rise with
Edano taking over, but the amount of damage has likely been
minimised," said Tetsuro Kato, a political science professor at
Waseda University, adding Edano was a safe choice for Noda.
Previous trade minister Yoshio Hachiro quit on Saturday,
only after eight days in his job, following reports that he
joked with reporters about radiation from the Fukushima nuclear
plant during his trip to the affected area.
Noda, who took over as Japan's sixth premier in five years
at the start of this month, needed to act quickly because the
blunders gave the opposition that controls the parliament's
upper house ammunition to attack the new cabinet.
The 54-year-old former finance minister, who has emphasised
the importance of uniting the fractious ruling party, is set to
address parliament in a policy speech on Tuesday, which will be
followed by questions from opposition leaders.
UNDER PRESSURE
Noda must end the radiation crisis while tackling many
challenges, including rebuilding after the March disaster and
curbing huge public debt, and will need opposition cooperation
to achieve that.
One of the near-term tests will come next month when the
cabinet is expected to prepare and submit to parliament an extra
budget of about 10 trillion yen ($128.6 billion) needed to start
full-fledged reconstruction in the disaster-struck areas.
The public will be keen to see progress in bringing damaged
nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant to a safe shutdown by
January, the process which Edano will oversee.
Edano, 47, has said that Japan will need to review its
nuclear power policy from scratch after the Fukushima accident
tattered public trust in atomic energy.
"Mr. Edano has been deeply involved not only in
reconstruction issues after the March 11 disaster but also in
the issue of Fukushima, so that record must have been valued,"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.
Edano will be charged with overseeing power utilities'
stress tests to see how well prepared their nuclear reactors are
to withstand the impact of extreme events. Japan's nuclear
safety watchdog will be under the trade ministry until April.
Currently, only 11 out of 54 nuclear reactors are operating
after others have been unable to restart following maintenance
checks due to heightened public worries.
Noda's government started out with public support ratings of
more than 60 percent in a sign the Japanese public was willing
to give the new leader the benefit of the doubt despite bitter
disappointment with his predecessor Kan.
Kan's ratings plunged from similar highs to less than 20
percent at the end of his 15-month tenure after he drew fire for
his cabinet's handling of the March disaster and the resulting
nuclear crisis.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski and Yoko Nishikawa)