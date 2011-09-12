TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan picked a new trade minister
on Monday, domestic media reported, after his predecessor quit
abruptly following gaffes deemed insensitive to nuclear disaster
victims and dealing an early blow to Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's new government.
Public broadcaster NHK reported that former Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yukio Edano has been appointed to head the trade
ministry, which is also in charge of Japan's energy portfolio.
His predecessor Yoshio Hachiro submitted his resignation on
the weekend after reports that he joked with a reporter about
radiation from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Edano is well regarded by the Japanese public for his
handling of the role of top government spokesman after the March
earthquake.
