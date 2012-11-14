TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's main opposition party
leader Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan should set
a new inflation target and take "unlimited" action to achieve
it, piling on pressure for further monetary easing to beat
deflation.
Abe, who polls suggest would become the next prime minister
if incumbent premier Yoshihiko Noda calls a snap election this
week as promised, also suggested the BOJ Law could be revised to
pressure the central bank to cooperate more with the government
in beating deflation.
A vocal critic of the BOJ, Abe has called for setting a 3
percent inflation target, higher than the central bank's current
1 percent goal, and pressuring the bank to take bolder action to
achieve it by revising the law guaranteeing its independence
from political interference.