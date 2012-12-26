PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Dec 26 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday his government will pursue bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy to encourage private investment.
"Japan won't have a future and won't be able to restore fiscal health without a strong economy," Abe told a news conference after taking office as the country's seventh prime minister in six years.
Abe has pledged to put top priority on beating deflation and taming the strong yen, which are dragging down the world's third biggest economy. He also wants to loosen the limits of Japan's post-World War Two pacifist constitution on the military and has vowed to take a firm stance in a territorial row with a rising China.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017