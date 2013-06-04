BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he will push forward with his economic growth strategy despite recent volatile market moves.
"The markets have been showing unstable moves recently, but I will firmly shoot the 'three arrows'," Abe said, referring to his growth strategy, at an assembly of Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren.
Tokyo markets have turned volatile in recent days. On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as 98.86 JPY= yen, its lowest since May 9.
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
BERLIN, March 7 German industrial orders fell 7.4 percent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand, though the economy ministry said it expected a rebound later this year.