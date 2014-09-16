* Japan's liberal Asahi newspaper admits errors, retracts
* Asahi may be more careful in criticism of Abe's policies:
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Sept 16 It was a rare role reversal for
Japan's influential Asahi newspaper, which is known for exposing
wrongdoing in high places, when its president stood before
cameras to bow, apologise and pledge to restore his
organisation's credibility.
Tadakazu Kimura told more than 100 reporters packed into a
second-floor room at Asahi headquarters that the newspaper was
withdrawing a controversial article on the Fukushima nuclear
crisis that it now said was erroneous. It was also apologising
for belatedly retracting decades-old articles on wartime
atrocities based on an account later found to be fictitious.
The self-inflicted wounds to the 135-year-old liberal media
flagship are casting doubt on whether it can regain credibility.
Its embarrassment coincides with a muting of liberal views
and an absence of strong political opposition to Japan's
government, and could also create a tailwind for conservatives
such as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who want to recast Japan's
wartime past with a less apologetic tone and to loosen the
constraints of Japan's post-war pacifist constitution.
"From now on, the Asahi will have to be much more careful in
taking an editorial line that is at odds with the right-wing,
government line," said Koichi Nakano, a Sophia University
professor critical of Abe's policies. "Abe and Co. will have a
much freer hand in rewriting history."
An Asahi spokesman did not comment on this article. The
paper has repeated its commitment to accuracy in reporting in
the wake of the retractions.
The Asahi holds a unique place among Japan's newspapers,
which range from the liberal Asahi and moderate Mainichi to the
conservative Yomiuri and Sankei, both of whose views often echo
positions of the Abe administration.
'JAPAN'S NEW YORK TIMES'
The Asahi's readers respect the paper for its exposés of
corruption and opposition to the conservatives who have ruled
Japan for most of the past six decades, said Jeffrey Kingston,
director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus.
"Its estimated 8 million readers like it for much the same
reasons liberal readers prefer the New York Times - it is a
trusted and reliable voice willing to take on the powers that
be," Kingston said.
Equally, the newspaper is reviled by many on the right for
purveying what they term a "masochistic" view of wartime history
that they say dents national pride and fuels diplomatic feuds
with neighbours China and South Korea.
"Asahi is responsible for all the unjust criticism spoken by
China and South Korea toward Japan," said Harue Sato, a
spokeswoman for self-styled patriotic women's group Soyokaze.
Conservatives also criticise the Asahi for its opposition to
key policies espoused by the Abe government, such as a planned
return to nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster
and his push for Japan's military to play a bigger global role.
The Asahi's retractions concerned two of Japan's most
sensitive political issues - nuclear power and the legacy of
Japan's past militarism, which still haunts ties with China and
South Korea nearly 70 years after World War Two.
Kimura's news conference last week capped months of
controversy over a May 20 Asahi article, based on leaked
testimony by the late manager of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant. The paper said workers battling the March 2011
disaster had fled in violation of an order to stay put.
The Asahi had billed its story as a major scoop and rejected
later charges from other media that it was wrong. The full
transcript, released on Thursday, showed the Asahi report had
focused on selective comments by the manager and that it was
possible he had been misunderstood in the chaos. The Asahi also
acknowledged it had failed to confirm facts with the workers.
Blaming insufficient checks and preconceptions as to what
had happened, the Asahi removed its top editor from his post and
asked a panel of outside experts to examine its reporting.
COMFORT WOMEN
A month earlier, the Asahi retracted articles published in
the 1980s and 1990s and based on a Japanese man's account -
later found to be false - that described women on the Korean
island of Jeju being forcibly recruited to work in Japanese
wartime military brothels.
Those retractions, decades after scholars first raised
doubts about the man's account and years after Asahi itself said
it could not be confirmed, set off a firestorm of criticism.
The issue of "comfort women", as those forced to work in the
brothels are known, has a flash point in Japan's ties with South
Korea and a red-flag topic for Japanese conservatives.
A landmark 1993 apology by then-chief cabinet secretary
Yohei Kono acknowledged Japanese authorities' involvement in
coercing women, many Korean, to work in the brothels.
But many Japanese conservatives including Abe say there is
no proof of direct state involvement in kidnapping the women.
"The articles said that Japanese soldiers entered people's
homes as kidnappers, snatched away their children and made them
comfort women," Abe told NHK public TV on Sunday. "Isn't what is
now being demanded is (for the Asahi) to face the world and
properly retract this?"
Those familiar with the Asahi's internal debate said its
executives appeared to have hoped that retraction of the
articles, which had long left the paper vulnerable to criticism,
would bolster their credibility in the debate on the broader
issue of Japan's responsibility for the comfort women system.
The paper is setting up a new panel of outside experts to
examine its coverage of the comfort women issue.
Whether the Asahi can repair its reputation and keep its
role as the leading liberal voice remains to be seen.
"It is a huge crisis in the company. I think they will come
through, but it won't be easy," said Peter Ennis, editor of
online newsletter Dispatch Japan.
(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Mari Saito and Jiro
Minier; Editing by Mark Bendeich)