TOKYO, Sept Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary
affairs chief for the ruling Democratic Party, will become
Japan's new finance minister, Fuji TV reported, after new Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's first choice for the job reportedly
turned it down.
Azumi will take charge of Japan's currency and fiscal
policies at a time when the world's third-biggest economy
grapples with the yen's sharp appreciation and a public debt
twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.
Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk who held the party's No.2 post,
turned down Noda's request to take over the crucial financial
portfolio, public broadcaster NHK reported earlier.
