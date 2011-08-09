TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's ruling Democratic Party agreed with main opposition parties on Tuesday to make changes to its key campaign pledges from when it swept to power in 2009, Jiji news agency said, clearing the way to enact a bond issuance bill that Prime Minister Naoto Kan said must be passed before he steps down.

The secretaries-general of the Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party and the New Komeito Party agreed to revise pledges including scrapping highways tolls, Jiji reported.

Kan, whose support ratings are hovering under 20 percent, has cited the passage of a deficit bond issuance bill that would enable the government to issue bonds to fund about 40 percent of a $1 trillion budget for the year from April and two other bills as conditions for keeping a promise to resign.

One of those bills, the second extra budget, has already been passed by the divided parliament, while one to promote renewable energy is still under deliberation. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)