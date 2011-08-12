TOKYO Aug 12 (Reuters Life!) - It belongs to an unpopular
genre and lacks a gripping title, but a Japanese book blasting
the country's bureaucratic elite -- by a bureaucrat -- is
proving an unlikely hit with a nation fed up at a lagging
response to the massive March disaster.
"Collapse of Japan's Central Administration", by the
outspoken Shigeaki Koga, is a tale of internal bickering,
falsehood and the stifling culture within the Japanese
bureaucracy which led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster and
hinders recovery from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Calling Kasumigaseki, the name of the Tokyo area housing
Japan's bureaucracy, "a graveyard for talent", Koga -- who works
at the powerful trade ministry -- slammed a lack of cooperation
between ministries and a system that does not reward bureaucrats
who try to serve the nation rather than their ministries.
"It's convincing because it's been written by a top official
at the ministry, who's actually working there," said Tsuguo
Nishike, who runs a bookstore in Akasaka, just a stone's throw
from Japan's parliament building.
"It had excellent timing as well. Everyone has been curious
about what's been happening behind the scenes about Fukushima."
Koga, who has been at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) for over 30 years, drew official ire earlier
this year when he wrote an memo picking apart the logic of the
backroom deal his ministry was crafting to save Tokyo Electric
Power from bankruptcy because of mounting liability due to the
Fukushima crisis.
An advocate of tough-love restructuring, Koga in 2003 helped
create a new agency to speed the restructuring of Japanese
"zombie" firms such as retailer Daiei.
But his push for a similar handling of the power firm
prompted requests for him to leave the ministry, media reports
said. Though he has hung onto his post, he has also taken the
unusual step of going public with his criticism in the media.
His book, which has been among the top 100 sellers on Amazon
Japan since its publication in May, has sold more than 380,000
copies -- quite unusual for a serious political book.
"It's been reigning at the top of the shelf virtually from
the week it was published," said Eiji Koshiba, who manages
another Akasaka bookstore.
"Compared to its competitors, it's head and shoulders ahead,
selling double or triple similar books in the genre."
