TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has named a new cabinet with a relatively inexperienced finance minister and a new trade minister responsible for energy policy, marking the start of the country's sixth government in the past five years.

Below are brief profiles of some prominent ministers.

FINANCE MINISTER: JUN AZUMI

Azumi, 49, most recently served as the ruling Democratic Party of Japan's (DPJ) parliamentary affairs chief, a role in which he struggled to win cooperation from opposition parties that control the upper house in a divided parliament.

Azumi, in his public statements so far, hasn't expressed particularly strong views about currency intervention and international financial diplomacy, suggesting that the new prime minister and finance ministry bureaucrats could have a lot influence on Azumi's policies as finance minister.

A former presenter on national broadcaster NHK, Azumi is from Ishinomaki of Miyagi prefecture in northeast Japan, one of the areas hit the hardest by the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in March which destroyed his family home.

TRADE MINISTER: YOSHIO HACHIRO

Hachiro, 63, will head the trade ministry, which is also responsible for nuclear energy.

A native of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, Hachiro has in the past stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear reactors in his constituency and the importance of renewable energy.

Hachiro became a lower house lawmaker in 1990 and initially joined the socialist party. He has served for a seventh consecutive term.

ENVIRONMENT AND NUCLEAR DISASTER MINISTER: GOSHI HOSONO

Hosono, 40, retains his nuclear disaster minister portfolio from the previous government and also takes on the post of environment minister.

Hosono's stock steadily rose in the wake of the March 11 natural disaster for his hands-on approach to the government's response to multiple nuclear meltdowns and to communicating with rural communities most affected by spreading radiation.

Hosono, a graduate of the prestigious Kyoto University's faculty of law, has spoken in favour of reducing Japan's dependence on nuclear power.

ECONOMICS MINISTER: MOTOHISA FURUKAWA

Currently serving as deputy cabinet secretary, Furukawa, 45, will also take the economics minister post, which is charged with tax and welfare reform policies that are set to double the 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade.

Furukawa also has experience at the national strategy bureau, which compiled a fiscal framework to try to lower Japan's debt burden.

A native of Nagoya city, which lies at the heart of Japan's auto industry in central Japan, Furukawa has also held senior positions in the DPJ on welfare and tax panels.

FOREIGN MINISTER: KOICHIRO GEMBA

Previously head of national strategy, Gemba, 47, was also head of the DPJ's policy unit, which often sought to water down cabinet proposals on fiscal and tax policy.

Gemba hasn't spoken about foreign policy recently but has written and spoken on the subject in the past. In a speech in 2007, Gemba said Japan should respond firmly to China's territorial claims in the region by utilising its defence alliance with the United States.

A six-term member of the more powerful lower house, Gemba hails from Fukushima, the location of the nuclear reactors crippled by the earthquake and tsunami earlier this year.

DEFENCE MINISTER: YASUO ICHIKAWA

Ichikawa, 69, is a member of the less powerful upper house, where he has most recently served on the budget committee and the agriculture committee.

Ichikawa has also served as a senior member of the upper house foreign affairs committee and worked on project teams in the DPJ to promote agriculture and fishing.

Ichikawa doesn't have well-defined views on relations with China, North Korea or the United States, the three countries that tend to garner the most attention in Japan's foreign policy. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Nathan Layne)