By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO Oct 22 Japan's plan to open up to casino
gambling has been delayed again, three people familiar with the
process said, dealing a blow to one of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's policy priorities and to hopes the first resort will open
in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Pro-casino lawmakers have given up debating a casino
legalisation bill this month and now aim to start discussions in
November, two people directly involved in the process and one
person briefed on the deliberations said on Wednesday.
Companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp and Caesars
Entertainment Corp are vying to win the first licences
to operate casinos in Japan, a market that brokerage CLSA
estimates could generate annual revenue of $40 billion.
Authors of the casino bill previously planned to start
discussions around this week and vote on the bill in November.
The delay will make it harder to enact the law by the end of
this session of parliament on Nov 30, the sources told Reuters.
Putting off passage until the next session, expected to
start in early 2015, would in turn make it less likely a casino
could open in time for the Olympics, as people following the
process have said tough logistics make this target a close call.
"We are aiming for early November now," said one
parliamentary source who was involved with drafting the bill,
regarding the start of parliamentary debate. He declined to be
named because plans were not yet official.
Even before the latest delay, Keiichi Ishii, policy chief of
Komeito, the junior partner in Abe's coalition government, told
Reuters on Monday: "The hurdle is quite high for both lower and
upper houses to enact (the legislation) during the current
session."
Debate on legalising "integrated resorts" has been delayed
by other legislation as well as opposition from lawmakers
worried about gambling addiction and other issues.
Failing to pass the bill this year would mean pushing back
the drafting of a crucial second bill on implementation, which
is partly meant to address concerns from some Komeito members.
Many say the second bill may prove even harder to pass as it
covers more details such as regulations.
Abe has called casinos a pillar of his economic growth
policy, but some Komeito members are opposed due to worries
about gambling addiction.
The opposition Democratic Party is divided: some of its
members helped author the bill, while others are demanding more
thorough debate over the possible risks, such as addiction and
crime, before voting on the bill.
The delays are sure to disappoint casino developers, but
Caesars said it was not discouraged.
"Caesars is certainly still interested in pursuing an IR
(integrated resort) licence in Japan even if the resort could
not open in time for the Olympics," Steven Tight, head of the
company's international development division, told Reuters.
"But the sooner the IR Promotion Bill is passed, the sooner
Japan can realize the many benefits generated by an integrated
resort."
Sands declined to comment on the latest delay.
