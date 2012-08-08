TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda on Wednesday clinched an 11th hour compromise with his
opposition rivals to save his hard-fought deal on contentious
sales tax increases, securing their backing in return for a
pledge to call an election soon.
"We confirmed two things: first, to quickly pass the sales
tax and social security reforms based on the three-party
agreement, and second, once those reforms are passed to seek a
mandate from the people in the near future," Noda told
reporters.
Noda told reporters that he and leaders of two main
opposition parties agreed to pass the tax bill in the final
upper house vote and proceed to hold a general election.
Noda, who took over nearly a year ago as the Democratic
Party's third leader since they surged to power in 2009, staked
his political career on the plan to double the 5 percent sales
tax by 2015 to curb Japan's ballooning debt.
He had appeared close to that goal after the Democrats
forged a deal with the LDP and its former coalition partner in
June.
But scenting possible victory given voter anger at the
Democrats' failure to live up to their campaign pledges, the
opposition has upped the ante, insisting on an early poll in
return for backing the tax bill.
