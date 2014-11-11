* Japan PM likely to postpone sales tax hike, govt source
says
* Ruling parties urged to prepare for election fight
* Financial markets weigh possible delay to tax change
(Adds Abe comments on election timing)
By Linda Sieg and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Nov 11 Officials from Japan's ruling
coalition urged lawmakers on Tuesday to prepare for a possible
early election, and a government source said Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe was likely to delay a tax hike that could derail a
promised economic recovery.
A second government source said one option being considered
was for Abe to call a snap poll before the end of the year if he
decides to delay a planned but unpopular sales tax increase to
10 percent from next October.
Abe said he had not decided on the timing of an election.
"As for the timing of dissolving parliament, I haven't made
any decision," he told a news conference in Beijing, where he
was attending an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit. He added that he
had never mentioned the possibility of a snap poll.
No election for parliament's lower house need be held until
2016, but political insiders said Abe might well decide to try
to lock in his mandate before his voter support fades.
Experts said Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) might lose
some seats, but the ruling bloc was in no danger of losing its
majority to a fragmented opposition.
"It is for certain that the winds have begun to blow for the
dissolution of the lower house," Toshihiro Nikai, a top LDP
official, told reporters, adding that the party must be ready to
fight and win an election.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday that Abe might
dissolve the lower house as early as next week and call an
election for next month, possibly on Dec. 14.
Opposition parties were also preparing for a battle at the
ballot box. One senior opposition party source put the
probability of an early vote at 90 percent.
"If Abe doesn't call an election now, he will lose
credibility," the opposition source said.
Abe surged to power in December 2012, promising to revive
the economy with his triple "Abenomics" recipe of hyper-easy
monetary policy, fiscal spending and structural reform.
But a sales tax hike to 8 percent from April, part of a
two-stage plan to rein in huge public debt, sent the economy
into a slump and recovery has been less robust than officials
hoped.
RECOVERY FRAGILE
A government source close to Abe told Reuters that the
premier was likely to delay the tax rise, judging that the
recovery was too fragile to weather a further blow.
"There's a high probability that the consumption-tax hike
will be delayed," the person told Reuters. "It looks like the
government will begin full-fledged consideration of this."
Sentiment among Japanese households and service sector
companies tumbled in October, data released on Tuesday showed.
The figures were a stark reminder of how far the economy has
veered off course compared to the beginning of the year, when
the government said its fiscal stimulus would easily offset the
impact of higher taxes.
Preliminary data for third quarter gross domestic product is
due out on Nov. 17 and revised figures on Dec. 8.
Financial markets have been expecting Abe to go ahead with
the planned tax hike, partly because a delay could be seen as an
admission that his economic policies had failed to boost growth.
The Nikkei stock average closed up 2.05 percent after
reports of a possible delay.
"Both fiscal and monetary policies will be supporting growth
in the near future," said Norihiro Fujito, senior equity
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Japanese government bond prices fell on worries that a
postponement boded ill for curbing the country's bloated debt.
"Fiscal reconstruction is a serious topic. If you ask people
at an election, of course they'll be against a tax rise. People
abroad will be worried at this kind of populism," said Makoto
Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management.
Abe's support ratings took a hit from a series of financial
scandals in his cabinet as well as doubts about the economic
recovery, and some political insiders said he might want to call
the snap poll before they slide further.
"Everyone thought the election would be next autumn but
before that, Abe must tackle several unpopular policies," an LDP
lawmaker told Reuters, citing plans to restart nuclear reactors
taken off line after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and measures to
ease curbs on Japan's military.
"If he waits and dawdles, he might have to call the election
when his support rates are even lower."
A survey by NHK public TV released on Monday showed support
for Abe slid 8 percentage points to 44 percent, the lowest since
he returned to power for a rare second term.
(Additional reporting by Elaine Lies, Yuko Yoshikawa, Stanley
White, Kaori Kaneko, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo and Leika Kihara in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Mike Collett-White)