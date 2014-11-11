TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
plans to postpone a planned tax increase and call a general
election for December, the Sankei newspaper said on Wednesday.
Abe will delay the increase in the national sales tax by a
year and a half to April 2017 as third-quarter GDP is likely to
be weak and then take the issue to voters because the delay will
exceed the current term of the Lower House of Parliament, the
conservative daily said, citing unnamed government and coalition
officials.
A government official close to the prime minister's office
told Reuters on Tuesday that Abe was likely to delay the tax
hike, while major political parties began gearing up for a
possible election.
Abe raised the tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April,
sparking Japan's biggest economic contraction since the global
financial crisis in the second quarter. He has said he will
decide on whether to proceed with the planned October 2015
increase to 10 percent after seeing third-quarter GDP.
Preliminary GDP numbers are due on Monday.
(Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Dean Yates)