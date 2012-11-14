TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda said on Wednesday he would dissolve the lower house of
parliament on Nov. 16 if the opposition agreed to carry out
electoral reform.
Noda was speaking in a parliamentary debate with main
opposition party leader Shinzo Abe. Abe, head of the Liberal
Deomcratic Party, agreed to the demand.
Noda, under opposition pressure to call an election he
promised in August would be "soon", looks to be leaning towards
holding one as early as next month after pledging support for a
controversial U.S.-led free trade pact.
But some in his party would prefer to delay it, with support
for his government at its lowest since Noda took office last
year.
Japan's upper house has fixed six-year terms, with elections
for half its members held every three years. Elections for the
more powerful lower house can be called at the premier's
discretion.