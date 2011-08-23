TOKYO Aug 23 A Japanese lower house committee on Tuesday passed a bill to promote renewable energy, paving the way for the resignation of unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan who has said he will quit once key conditions including enactment of the law are met.

Advocates say the bill is key for Japan to boost the proportion of renewable power it uses to ensure energy security after the radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which made it harder, if not impossible, to build new reactors.

Kan told his cabinet on Tuesday he would express his intention to resign on Friday, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)