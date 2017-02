TOKYO, Sept 2 Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief in Japan's ruling Democratic Party, was appointed as the country's new finance minister, the chief government spokesman said on Friday.

Azumi will take charge of Japan's currency and fiscal policies at a time when the world's third-biggest economy grapples with sharp yen appreciation and a public debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)