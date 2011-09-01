BRIEF-BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
TOKYO, Sept 2 New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's first choice for finance minister in his cabinet, Katsuya Okada, will not take the post, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Japanese media had reported on Thursday that Okada, a former secretary of the ruling party, would take the key post. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann Editing by Edwina Gibbs; +81 3 6441 1841; edmund.klamann@thomsonreuters.com)
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ
LIMA, Feb 9 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the 12th consecutive month on Thursday, saying it expects inflation to ease into its target range of 1 percent to 3 percent this year.