TOKYO, Sept 2 New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is seeking a new finance minister for his cabinet after his first choice for the key job, Katsuya Okada, turned it down public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Japanese media had reported on Thursday that Okada, a former secretary general of the ruling party, would take the finance portfolio, key to Noda's new cabinet as Japan grapples with a sharp rise in its currency and public debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Noda, the finance minister under outgoing Prime Minister Naoto Kan, was voted in by parliament this week as the nation's sixth leader in five years.

Okada was, like Noda, a fiscal conservative, and several analysts had considered him a strong choice for the job and a good fit with the new prime minister. [ID:nL4E7K12VH]

Noda's new government will face numerous daunting challenges, including forging a new energy policy amid worries over power shortages and a radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant, rebuilding Japan's tsunami-ravaged northeast and finding funds to pay for both the reconstruction and mounting social welfare costs in Japan's ageing society. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, +81 3 6441 1841; edmund.klamann@thomsonreuters.com)