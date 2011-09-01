* Okada's fiscal stance in tune with new PM Noda

TOKYO, Sept 1 New Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda has picked a like-minded fiscal conservative,
Katsuya Okada, as finance minister in his cabinet due to be
unveiled on Friday, local media reported.
Jiji news agency said Okada, 58, formerly the ruling party
secretary general, had accepted the finance portfolio, which
will be key as Japan grapples with the yen's sharp rise and a
public debt twice the size of the $5 trillion economy.
"Okada was probably the best choice available. He fits the
bill for a finance minister -- he is well known, knows his
financial policies and is trusted by Noda," said Katsutoshi
Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities. Okada has also served as foreign minister.
Noda, 54, who was finance minister under the previous prime
minister, Naoto Kan, was voted in by parliament this week as the
nation's sixth leader in five years.
Noda, who must unite warring factions in his fractious
Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) while reaching out to the
opposition in a divided parliament, also tapped close ally Osamu
Fujimura for the key post of chief cabinet secretary, Japanese
media reported.
Fujimura, 61, will become de facto No.2 in the cabinet,
combining the role of top government spokesman with
responsibility for liaising with ruling and opposition parties
as well as different ministries.
MOUNTAIN OF CHALLENGES
Noda's new government faces a mountain of challenges:
forging a new energy policy while ending a radiation crisis at
the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, rebuilding Japan's
tsunami-devastated northeast, and finding funds to pay for that
and the vast costs of social welfare in an ageing society.
"Okada is likely to maintain Noda's fiscal reform drive,
including the plan to raise the sales tax," said Junko Nishioka,
chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
"But the question of who will be picked for other
ministerial posts and the question of whether Noda's government
will be able to build good relations with the opposition are
more important for fiscal consolidation than who fills the
finance minister post."
Noda will keep Goshi Hosono, 40, as nuclear crisis minister
and give him an environment post as well, according to public
broadcaster NHK.
The government has decided to set up a new nuclear safety
agency under the auspices of the environment ministry, instead
of the trade ministry whose regulators were seen as too cozy
with the industry.
Hosono has been the government's point man on the nuclear
crisis.
Reconstruction Minister Tatsuo Hirano will stay in that
post, Kyodo News Agency said.
In an effort to win opposition support, Noda on Thursday
suggested to the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
and its former partner, the New Komeito party, the creation of
joint task forces with the Democrats to discuss reconstruction,
tax reform and economic stimulus measures, including steps to
cope with a strong yen.
Noda's Democrats and a tiny coalition partner lack a
majority in parliament's upper house, where the opposition can
block legislation.
Noda's immediate challenge is to draft and enact a third
emergency budget to finance reconstruction spending.
The LDP has said it would cooperate with the government on
reconstruction policies but wants Noda to call a snap general
election once necessary rebuilding steps have been taken. No
election for parliament's powerful lower house need be held
until 2013.
On Wednesday, Noda filled top party posts with a mix of
allies and rivals in an effort to promote unity after a divisive
leadership contest.
