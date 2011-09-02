TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's new finance minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the March earthquake but it faces risks from the yen's rise and from slowing growth in Europe and the United States.

Azumi was speaking at a news conference after being appointed to the post by incoming Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

Azumi will take charge of Japan's currency and fiscal policies at a time when the world's third-biggest economy is grappling with the yen's sharp appreciation and a public debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)