TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's new Chief Cabinet
Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Friday that financial and
fiscal reform were among the urgent tasks for the new
government.
He also said the new government's top priority would be to
proceed with disaster relief and reconstruction from the March
earthquake and tsunami, while seeking an early solution to the
nuclear plant crisis.
"We will sweat and get covered with mud, but get the work
done and push politics forward," Fujimura told a news conference
to announce new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet lineup.
