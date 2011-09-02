TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's new Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Friday that financial and fiscal reform were among the urgent tasks for the new government.

He also said the new government's top priority would be to proceed with disaster relief and reconstruction from the March earthquake and tsunami, while seeking an early solution to the nuclear plant crisis.

"We will sweat and get covered with mud, but get the work done and push politics forward," Fujimura told a news conference to announce new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet lineup. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)