TOKYO, June 19 The policy chief of Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party apologised on Wednesday
and withdrew remarks that appeared to make light of the
Fukushima nuclear disaster, adding it was up to the premier
whether she would keep her job.
With a month to go before an election for parliament's upper
house that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party needs to win
decisively to end a parliamentary deadlock and cement his grip
on power, Abe and his aides are keen to avoid any PR fiascos.
In a speech on Monday, LDP policy chief Sanae Takaichi
called for the restart of off-line nuclear reactors, noting that
no one had died from the March 2011 Fukushima disaster.
In the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, a
massive earthquake and tsunami caused reactor meltdowns at Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant, spewing radiation and
forcing 160,000 people to flee their homes, many never to
return.
There have been no known radiation deaths so far, but more
than 1,000 people died from related causes such as suicide and
delayed medical care as a result of evacuations.
Takaichi's remarks came under fire from opposition parties,
members of her own party and media and prompted a warning from
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga that politicians should
watch what they say.
Takaichi apologised and told reporters that she was
withdrawing the remarks. "I am withdrawing all my comments
regarding energy policy," she told reporters. "It is inexcusable
if my remarks caused bitter feelings and anger."
Asked about opposition demands that she resign, Takaichi
told reporters that her fate was up to Abe, media said.
The LDP has a hefty lead over opposition parties and Abe's
support rates remain high, but they have slipped a bit in recent
opinion polls as a slide in Tokyo share prices reflects growing
concern over whether his "Abenomics" policy prescription to end
stagnation will succeed.
A June 7-10 survey by Jiji news agency showed a 2.8 point
drop to 57.4 percent, the second decline since he took office in
December following the LDP's big election win.
Abe's first term as premier ended abruptly in September 2007
when he quit after a year marked by scandals in his cabinet,
public outrage over lost pension records, a stunning defeat in
an upper house election and ill health.
Abe and his aides are intent on not repeating past mistakes.
