By Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Aug 10 Prospects grew on Wednesday that
Prime Minister Naoto Kan would resign this month, setting the
stage for the selection of Japan's sixth leader in five years as
the country struggles to rebuild from a massive tsunami, forge a
new energy policy in the wake of a nuclear crisis and fix
tattered state finances.
With two key bills that Kan wants to make into law before he
goes looking likely to be enacted before parliament's session
ends on Aug. 31, Japanese media said Kan's Democratic Party was
planning to vote as early as Aug. 28 to select a new leader.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who favours paying for
bulging social security costs by raising the 5 percent sales
tax, and like Kan sees reining in ballooning public debt as
policy priority, is mooted as a leading contender.
How to pull the world's third-biggest economy out of
deflation could become a focal point of the party race, with
some potential contenders calling for more aggressive loosening
of monetary policy and wary of a government plan to double the
sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade.
But questions remain whether a change at the top will
resolve the political stalemate born of Japan's divided
parliament, where the opposition controls the upper house and
can block legislation.
Some analysts have expressed hope that replacing Kan, whose
policy flip-flops and abrasive personality have irked both
ruling and opposition lawmakers, would allow smoother
cooperation with the opposition.
"There are a lot of things going on in both (main ruling and
opposition) parties that mean it is possible that more effective
government could happen," said Chuo University professor Steven
Reed.
Others are pessimistic about chances for bold, visionary
policies needed to cope with excessive debt, a fast-ageing
population, rebuilding from the March disasters and drawing up a
new energy policy in the wake of the nuclear crisis.
The Democrats swept to power in 2009 riding a wave of voter
discontent and hunger for change after half a century of nearly
unbroken rule by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP). But the novice party has struggled to fulfil campaign
pledges including a promise to put more cash in the hands of
households rather than companies, and halfway through their term
are now trailing the opposition in terms of voter support.
Kan has set three conditions for keeping his pledge to
resign. One of those conditions, the enactment of an extra
budget to help fund recovery from the massive March earthquake
and tsunami, has already been met.
A second condition -- passing a bill allowing the government
to borrow more to fund this year's $1 trillion budget -- now
looks all but certain to be met by the end of the month after
the Democrats agreed on Tuesday to rethink key campaign spending
pledges as demanded by opposition parties in return for passage
of the legislation.
The funding bill was approved by a committee in parliament's
lower house on Wednesday, clearing the way for passage by the
full chamber the following day and the upper house later this
month.
Kan, who is advocating Japan wean itself from reliance on
nuclear power, also wants parliament to pass a law promoting
renewable sources of energy such as solar power before quitting.
