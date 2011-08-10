* Funding and energy bills likely to pass this month
* Ruling party eyes leadership vote on Aug. 28 - media
* Taxes, monetary policy could be focal point of debate
(Adds analyst comments)
By Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Aug 10 Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister
Naoto Kan signalled on Wednesday he is ready to resign in the
coming weeks after parliament made headway on key legislation,
setting the stage for Japan's sixth prime minister in five
years.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a low-key fiscal
conservative, is a key contender to succeed Kan.
But sceptics question whether any new leader will fare much
better than his five predecessors, none of whom lasted long in
office and who all struggled to implement policies to end two
decades of economic stagnation and fix the deep structural
problems of a fast-ageing society.
"When these two laws pass, I want to implement what I have
said I plan to do," Kan told lawmakers before a lower house
panel approved that bill, passage of which Kan has said was a
prerequisite for his resignation.
Ruling an opposition lawmakers agreed to push the second
bill that Kan wants passed through the lower house on Friday,
Japanese median reported. Kan's Democratic Party was planning to
vote on a new leader as early as Aug. 28, media also said.
A new prime minister will have to find funds to rebuild
Japan's northeast from the ravages of the massive March tsunami
despite public debt already twice the $5 trillion economy, forge
a new energy policy in the wake of the nuclear crisis at a
crippled power plant and tackle tax and social security reforms.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who like Kan sees reining
in ballooning public debt as a policy priority, appears to have
pole position. Surveys show, however, that he lacks appeal among
ordinary voters and his calls for higher levies could make him
an unpopular choice in some quarters of the ruling party.
Whether to raise taxes and how to pull the world's
third-biggest economy out of deflation will likely be a focus of
the party race, with some potential contenders calling for more
aggressive loosening of monetary policy and wary of a plan to
double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Some analysts hope that replacing Kan, whose policy
flip-flops and abrasive personality have irked both ruling and
opposition lawmakers, would allow smoother cooperation with the
opposition, which controls parliament's upper house and can
block legislation.
"There are a lot of things going on in both (main ruling and
opposition) parties that mean it is possible that more effective
government could happen," said Chuo University professor Steven
Reed.
Others question whether the opposition, keen to capitalise
on the Democrats' sagging support, will cooperate on much beyond
an extra budget needed to fund reconstruction from the tsunami.
"The (opposition) Liberal Democratic Party is aiming at an
early election, perhaps early next year," said Tomoaki Imai, a
political science professor at Nihon University.
Nor is it certain that a new leader will have more success
in managing a ruling party often split over policies and plagued
by personal rivalries, not least between allies and enemies of
scandal-tainted party heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa, now facing trial
for suspected misreporting of political donations.
The Democrats swept to power in 2009 riding a wave of voter
discontent and hunger for change after half a century of nearly
unbroken rule by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP).
But the novice party has struggled to fulfil campaign
pledges including a promise to put more cash in the hands of
households rather than companies, and are now trailing the
opposition in terms of voter support.
Kan has set three conditions for keeping a pledge to hand
over to his party's younger generation made two months ago as
the price for surviving a no-confidence vote.
One of those conditions, the enactment of an extra budget to
help fund recovery from the massive March earthquake and
tsunami, has already been met.
A second condition -- enactment of the bill allowing the
government to borrow more to fund this year's $1 trillion budget
-- now looks all but certain to be met by the end of the month.
Kan, who advocates Japan wean itself from reliance on
nuclear power, also wants parliament to pass a law promoting
renewable sources of energy such as solar power before quitting.
Japanese media said that bill was also likely to pass after
expected revisions to meet opposition concerns.
(Additional reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski and Ed Lane Thatcher)