TOKYO Oct 10 Support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government dropped by 10 points to 55
percent one month after he took office, with more than half
opposing planned tax increases for post-quake restructuring
efforts, a poll showed on Monday.
Noda, who became the country's sixth prime minister in five
years, had gained strong support shortly after taking office in
early September -- a sharp turnaround from his unpopular
predecessor, Naoto Kan, who saw his support fall below 20
percent.
But just after a week in office, Noda was forced to fire his
trade minister due to gaffes.
The disapproval rating for his government rose to 29
percent, the survey by Yomiuri newspaper showed, up 10 points
from the previous month's poll.
Noda, a fiscal hawk who favours raising taxes to increase
government revenue, has promised swift fiscal reforms to cope
with the massive public debt -- now twice the size of Japan's $5
trillion economy -- but with an eye on growth.
The survey of 1,036 respondents showed that 55 percent were
against the government's plan to raise income and corporate
taxes to support the restructuring of northeastern Japan hit
hard by the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
It showed 38 backed the tax hike plans.
The March disaster triggered the world's worst nuclear
crisis since Chernobyl in 1986, heating up debate in Japan over
its future energy policy.
The survey showed 48 percent supported Noda's plan to
restart nuclear power plants that have completed routine
inspections, while 38 percent opposed the idea.
Japan's is aiming to launch this month its public-private
panel chaired by Noda for devising long-term policies spanning
economic, trade and energy that it hopes will wield considerable
clout in running the country.
The panel is expected to discuss whether to join
negotiations on a U.S.-led free trade pact, called the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The Yomiuri poll showed 51 percent said Japan should join
the TPP talks, while 23 percent were against the idea.
Many Japanese businesses are keen to join the TPP, which
could add growth, though farming lobbies have resisted the move
as it would lower barriers to goods and services from overseas.
Noda said on Monday the government would make a
decision on whether to join the TPP talks in the near term after
launching formal discussions on the issue on Tuesday, Kyodo news
agency reported.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)