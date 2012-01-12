(Adds background)
TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese ruling party
heavyweight Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk, will become Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's deputy in a move aimed at pushing
through laws to double the sales tax, public broadcaster NHK
reported on Thursday.
The ruling party wants to double the 5 percent sales tax by
2015 to fund swelling social security costs, and NHK said Okada
would also hold ministerial posts for social security and tax
reform as well as for administrative reform.
Analysts, however, have said that they doubt having him in
the cabinet would guarantee a smooth passage of the tax bills
through a divided parliament.
Okada, 58, is known for his clean, serious image and a
stubborn streak. He held the post of Democratic Party leader
when the party was in opposition and has since served as foreign
minister and party secretary-general.
The government plans to submit the tax bills by March to
cover ballooning social security costs, but opposition parties
are refusing even to join talks on tax and social security
reform and are instead calling for an early general election.
Talk of a sales tax rise is traditionally a jinx for parties
in power at elections. And the ruling Democratic Party lost an
upper house election in 2010 after then-premier Naoto Kan
floated the idea of a tax rise.
Noda in September became Japan's sixth premier in five years
promising to rein in massive public debt and spearhead the
country's reconstruction after an earthquake and tsunami struck
northeastern Japan last March. His voter support has tumbled as
he failed to win broad backing for his tax increase plan.
The official appointment of Okada to the vice prime minister
post will come on Friday when Noda carries out a small cabinet
reshuffle to replace two ministers censured by the opposition,
Japanese newspapers have said.
