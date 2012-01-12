(Adds background)

TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese ruling party heavyweight Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk, will become Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's deputy in a move aimed at pushing through laws to double the sales tax, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The ruling party wants to double the 5 percent sales tax by 2015 to fund swelling social security costs, and NHK said Okada would also hold ministerial posts for social security and tax reform as well as for administrative reform.

Analysts, however, have said that they doubt having him in the cabinet would guarantee a smooth passage of the tax bills through a divided parliament.

Okada, 58, is known for his clean, serious image and a stubborn streak. He held the post of Democratic Party leader when the party was in opposition and has since served as foreign minister and party secretary-general.

The government plans to submit the tax bills by March to cover ballooning social security costs, but opposition parties are refusing even to join talks on tax and social security reform and are instead calling for an early general election.

Talk of a sales tax rise is traditionally a jinx for parties in power at elections. And the ruling Democratic Party lost an upper house election in 2010 after then-premier Naoto Kan floated the idea of a tax rise.

Noda in September became Japan's sixth premier in five years promising to rein in massive public debt and spearhead the country's reconstruction after an earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan last March. His voter support has tumbled as he failed to win broad backing for his tax increase plan.

The official appointment of Okada to the vice prime minister post will come on Friday when Noda carries out a small cabinet reshuffle to replace two ministers censured by the opposition, Japanese newspapers have said. (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Hitoshi Ishida; Editing by Ron Popeski)