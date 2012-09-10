* Noda to seek reelection in Sept. 21 party leadership vote
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda looked very likely on Monday to hang on to one of the worst
jobs around - leading the demoralised ruling party to almost
certain crushing election defeat.
The Democratic Party of Japan election commission confirmed
on Monday that besides Noda, there would be three fringe
contenders running in the Sept. 21 leadership contest - former
farm ministers Hirotaka Akamatsu and Michihiko Kano and an
ex-internal affairs minister Kazuhiro Haraguchi
With no party heavyweights on the roster, Noda is likely to
retain his post as government and party chief.
In his election pledge, Noda said he would bring a lasting
end to deflation that has plagued Japan for a decade and hit a 1
percent inflation target within a year. The Democrats' third
prime minister in as many years also promised to work towards
ending reliance on nuclear power, though he gave no deadline.
"I cannot abandon the government halfway through. With that
in mind, I've decided to run in the leadership race," he told a
joint news conference with the other candidates.
But Noda's days in power appear numbered with opinion polls
showing the Democrats trailing the opposition Liberal Democratic
Party and a new grouping led by a popular Osaka mayor Toru
Hashimoto which plans to contest the next general election
expected before the end of the year.
"It looks certain that Noda will win," Hidenori Suezawa,
chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities said.
"But financial markets are focusing on the main opposition's
leadership race later this month and Hashimoto's 'Ishin no Kai'
party, as they will play a key role in a political reshuffle
after general elections, not the Democrats," Suezawa said.
LDP leader Sadakazu Tanigaki said on Monday he would not
seek re-election. The party's former defence and foreign
ministers are in contention, with media reporting that the
party's current No.2 Nobuteru Ishihara and former prime minister
Shinzo Abe will also join the race slated for Sept. 26.
The lower house's term ends in August 2013, but Noda
promised to call an election "soon" in return for the opposition
backing for his plan to raise sales tax to offset rising social
security costs.
Last month's passage of the tax bill marked a rare break in
Japan's long political gridlock and the biggest accomplishment
of Noda's one-year tenure, but it came at a steep price.
About 70 lawmakers left the Democrats, with the rest bracing
for voter backlash for backing the tax hike and other unpopular
policies, such as Noda's push to restart nuclear reactors idled
after last year's Fukushima disaster.
The government is due to present a national energy plan in
coming days that will try to respond to the growing anti-nuclear
sentiment among voters without alienating pro-nuclear industrial
lobbies, but risk satisfying neither side.
If he is reelected, Noda's immediate challenge will be to
win approval of the opposition-controlled upper house for new
borrowing in the current budget to avoid a government
shutdown.
Whoever takes over after the election, many expect to be
held in November, will face substantial unfinished business and
a long list of deep-rooted problems dogging the world's
third-largest economy and its 10th most populous country.
Further steps beyond sales tax hikes are needed to prevent
Japan's public debt from piling up, the nuclear phase-out will
require a major overhaul of the energy sector and pulling Japan
out of deflation calls for major market and structural reforms.
The rebuilding after the magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami
that struck Japan's northeast on March 11, 2011 is far from over
and the full decommissioning of the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant and the clean-up of its surroundings will take decades.
Tokyo's efforts to revive its exports through free trade
deals have also stalled amid political stalemate, while
relations with Asian peers South Korea and China soured in the
past weeks as simmering territorial disputes flared up.