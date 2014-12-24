* New defence minister backs stronger pre-emptive strike
ability
* Abe keeps rest of cabinet unchanged after election win
* Focus on economic revival; seeks assertive security stance
By Elaine Lies and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
unveiled a new cabinet on Wednesday, appointing a defence chief
whose desire for a stronger pre-emptive strike capability could
rile neighbour China.
Gen Nakatani, a lawmaker who served in the armed forces for
several years, has served as defence minister before and favours
Japan having the ability to hit enemy bases pre-emptively in the
face of imminent attack.
He replaces Akinori Eto, who had faced questions over his
use of political funds. The rest of the cabinet, Abe's third
since he returned to power late in 2012, was unchanged.
Abe stressed Nakatani's experience as the reason for his
appointment, while emphasising the need to improve ties with
China, South Korea and Russia.
Despite suggestions that a record-low election turnout 10
days ago had devalued his victory, Abe vowed to push on with his
"Abenomics" brand of stimulus policies and craft an economic
package later this week while pursuing a more assertive security
stance.
"A strong economy will allow us to build strong diplomacy,
which is closely linked with security. That's the very reason I
have promised to place the utmost priority on the economy," Abe
told a televised news conference.
His choice of Nakatani for the defence portfolio is a nod to
concerns about growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea
and China.
Nakatani's appointment could draw fire from China,
especially given Abe's stated goal of a stronger security
profile for Japan that includes passing a law in 2015 to
reinterpret its pacifist constitution.
This would allow the country to come to the aid of an ally
and pave the way for its troops to fight overseas for the first
time since World War Two.
Nakatani, 57 and a graduate of the National Defence Academy,
said on Wednesday that this would be only for defensive reasons
and was not to be seen as a means to go to war or invade another
country.
The Dec. 14 election, which returned his coalition with a
large majority, was billed by Abe as a mandate on his
reflationary economic policies that include hyper-easy monetary
policy, government spending and promises of deregulation.
His Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito
maintained their two-thirds "super majority" in the vote, but
turnout fell to a record low 53.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Hyun Oh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)