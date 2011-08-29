TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's Trade Minister Banri
Kaieda and Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda will square off in a
second-round ruling party leadership vote to pick a new prime
minister on Monday after none of five candidates won a majority
in an initial round.
The winner faces a raft of challenges including rebuilding
from the devastating March 11 tsunami and ending a nuclear
crisis, forging a new energy policy and finding funds to pay for
the bulging social welfare costs of an ageing society while
curbing public debt already twice the $5 trillion economy.
The hurdles he will face, including a divided parliament and
a fractious ruling party, have already raised concerns that
Japan's new leader -- the country's sixth in five years -- may
not last long.
Prime Minister Naoto Kan resigned as Democratic Party of
Japan (DPJ) leader last week after coming under fire for his
response to the massive March quake and tsunami and the
radiation crisis they triggered.
