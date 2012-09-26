BRIEF-Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results
* Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party picked former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 58, as its new leader in a run-off vote on Wednesday.
Abe could become Japan's next prime minister as opinion polls suggest the LDP will win most seats in an election for parliament's lower house expected in the coming months, putting it in a pivotal position to form the next government of the world's third-largest economy.
Among issues needing to be resolved, Japan faces a territorial row with China, a long list of economic ills and the need to overhaul its energy policy after the Fukushima radiation crisis.
* Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/NEW YORK, Feb 23 Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc plans to keep making key styles from its recently acquired American Apparel brand in the United States but will also manufacture some products elsewhere, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.