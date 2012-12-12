* "Abenomics" weakens yen, lifts stocks, supports JGBs
TOKYO, Dec 13 Printing money and going on a
spending spree would usually sow alarm in a heavily indebted
economy, but investors in Japan are betting that opposition
leader Shinzo Abe will tone down his strategy if he wins power
in Sunday's national election.
Made a firm favorite by opinion polls to become the next
prime minister, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader wants
to step up aggressive monetary easing along with heavy public
works spending to help Japan escape years of deflation and make
the yen more competitive so that a spluttering economy can start
motoring again.
His policy prescriptions, dubbed "Abenomics" by the media,
and his threat to curtail the Bank of Japan's independence, have
sent a chill through some quarters of the central bank.
But investors see some merits in the strategy, and reckon
the responsibility of power will prevent Abe taking excessive
risks that could lead to a bond market meltdown.
"Japan could be the only industrialised country to be able
to pursue a reflationary policy mix of monetary accommodation
and fiscal expansion," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
That prospect has led to a wave of yen selling that currency
dealers are calling the "Abe trade".
The yen, currently trading around 82.85 to the dollar, has
fallen some 4 percent since the election's announcement in
mid-November, bringing some relief for Japan's suffering
exporters.
Over the same period, the Nikkei's benchmark index has
gained 10 percent.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
yield hit a 9-1/2-year low of 0.685 percent last
week after holding steady around 0.7 percent for months.
SENSE OF PERSPECTIVE
The combination of a weaker yen, rising stock prices and low
bond yields could help lift Japan out of its fourth recession
since 2000, analysts and economists say.
The persistently strong yen has wiped out manufacturing
competitiveness and spurred companies to relocate overseas,
chipping away jobs and further aggravating the low-grade
deflation that has dogged Japan's economy for two decades.
The low-and-steady yields in the Japanese government bond
(JGB) market represent a consensus that Abe can steer the
central bank toward a sharp increase in its bond purchasing
without triggering runaway inflation or a financial panic.
And there is growing acceptance both in markets and inside
the BOJ that the aggressive easing Abe talks about will not
amount to a "big bang" in central bank policy.
But Abe's honeymoon with the markets could end badly if
investors became alarmed over any danger that the government
could lose control of a debt burden that already amounts to
nearly 237 percent of GDP.
"The risk to the JGB market," said Katsuyuki Tokushima,
chief pension adviser at NLI Research Institute, "is that the
government gives up on fiscal consolidation, gives up on the
(consumption) tax hike, spends trillions of yen on public works,
and the BOJ's independence in deciding monetary policy measures
is ignored, and it prints money limitlessly."
It would be a doomsday scenario for Japan's markets if
scared investors began unloading their heavy holdings of yen
bonds, with alarm spreading to the share market as rising yields
would erode corporate profits.
AVOIDING PITFALLS
The current central bank governor, Masaaki Shirakawa, has
aired skepticism over Abe's proposals, but his term is up in
April and if Abe becomes prime minister he will have a big say
over who replaces Shirakawa.
Analysts reckon Abe would be ill-advised to take away the
central bank's independence, as investors could become anxious
if there were no check on a politician who wants the BOJ to
pursue "unlimited" easing to drive a stake through deflation.
"The Japanese public don't trust politicians, but they trust
the BOJ. If that confidence is challenged, there is no guarantee
that Japanese will hold onto their yen assets," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
More than 90 percent of Japan's roughly $12 trillion in debt
is held by domestic investors. By contrast, half of euro zone
bonds and more than half of U.S. Treasuries are in the hands of
foreign investors.
Analysts say Abe should also shore up confidence by
delivering on a proposed hike in the consumption tax from 5
percent to 8 percent, a crucial step needed to avoid a credit
rating downgrade.
More immediately, some analysts expect the central bank to
expand its balance sheet by buying bonds with longer maturities,
a step that would flatten out the yield curve and make the
10-year bond more responsive to the BOJ's easing.
The bank may also purchase riskier assets, a step that could
improve business sentiment and lift equities.
POST-ELECTION MARKETS
A big win for Abe on Sunday could see the Nikkei lose some
of the gains made in the run-up to the vote as investors take
profits. The yen could also make a short-lived recovery, but its
weaker trend looks set to stay, analysts and traders say.
The net yen short position in the futures market hit its
highest level since mid-2007, suggesting it is ripe for a
profit-taking rally.
But analysts say any recovery would run out of steam at
around 80 to 81 yen to the dollar. That's in part because the
yen's appeal as a safe-haven has also weakened, not least
because of Japan's deteriorating balance of payments position.
Traders expect the yen to trade between 80 to 85 against the
dollar for the next several months.
The Nikkei's performance could be largely determined by the
currency movements.
Hovering around 9,500 points, the index is nearing the
10,000-plus levels seen in April, before a slide to 8,200 in
early June. The recent rise has been largely attributed to short
covering and reallocation by investors who had underweighted the
Nikkei.
Some 70 percent of trading in Nikkei is done by foreign
investors, who analysts say take their immediate cues from the
strength or weakness of the yen.
"Foreign investors are buying mainly because of the yen
weakness so when the yen weakness stops, they will take some
profits," said Naohiko Baba, Japan chief economist at Goldman
Sachs.
