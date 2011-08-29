TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's next prime minister
Yoshihiko Noda compares himself to a eel-like fish and admits
his looks won't get him anywhere in popularity contests, but
many say his calm and expertise are exactly what the nation
needs at a time of crisis.
Noda, until now finance minister in Prime Minister Naoto
Kan's cabinet, will take over as Japan's sixth leader in five
years as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the March 11
earthquake, tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power station.
The 54-year-old judo practitioner is considered a safe pair
of hands and a stabilising influence after Kan's sometimes
erratic and divisive rule.
But doubts run deep about whether the advocate of fiscal
responsibility and tax increases to contain Japan's bulging debt
can overcome a divided parliament and deep rifts in his own
party sufficiently to tackle a long list of economic ills.
"He seems to be the safest choice, and I mean this in a good
way. There seems to be a continuation in policy as he served as
finance minister," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior energy
researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.
"I also think that unlike his predecessor he is unlikely to
make statements off the top of his head, which should give a
sense of stability."
Some commentators say Japan needs a maverick like Junichiro
Koizumi, the last premier to serve a full term in 2001-2006, to
jolt Japan out of decades of stagnation and political paralysis.
Others say, however, someone like Noda, modest, calm and
with few enemies, has a better chance to achieve something in a
divided parliament than a charismatic figure.
Already before Monday's leadership vote Noda had called for
a grand coalition with the main opposition parties to break the
parliamentary deadlock.
"Noda is the kind of politician who presses things forward
while maintaining good communication with the opposition camp,"
said Kazuhisa Kawakami, political science professor at Meiji
Gakuin University.
Noda also struck a conciliatory note to rivals within his
party. "I have said 'let us end the politics of resentment,'" he
told reporters after the vote.
Noda's victory will no doubt be greeted with relief by the
Bank of Japan. While all other candidates called for the central
bank to buy more government bonds or print money to finance
post-disaster rebuilding, Noda refrained from making demands for
specific action and respected the BOJ's independence.
A fan of pro-wrestling, Noda has projected an image of a
straight shooter, saying he is not good at playing "underhand
tricks" in politics.
Ahead of the leadership vote, the stocky lawmaker compared
himself to a "dojo" loach fish -- an eel-like inhabitant of the
deep -- and offered this self-deprecating assessment of his
qualities:
"I do look like this and if I become prime minister, the
support rate would not rise, so I would not call a snap
election. A loach has its own abilities even though it cannot do
as a goldfish does."
Noda's background may have something to do with his good
standing among fellow politicians.
In contrast to many lawmakers who are second- or
third-generation politicians, Noda's father was in the military.
But like many of Japan's leaders, he graduated from the
Matsushita Institute for Government and Business, created by
Panasonic founder Konosuke Matsushita to groom future political
and business elites.
In a sign he is willing to forge compromises, Noda has
already softened his stance on sales tax increases. He said
after Monday's election that "the impact on the economy" needed
to be taken into account in deciding when and which taxes to
raise.
One thing, however, is unlikely to change - Tokyo's policy
on the yen's strength, which threatens exports.
As finance minister, Noda oversaw two bouts of unilateral
currency intervention and negotiated one G7 joint intervention
after the March quake, so Tokyo is unlikely to hesitate to step
into markets again under Prime Minister Noda.
Some commentators point out Noda's lack of public appeal and
recognition abroad as a handicap. Others take a different tack.
"Just because the world hasn't heard of him doesn't mean he
doesn't command quiet respect," said Andrew Horvat, director of
the Standford Japan Center in Kyoto.
"That is one of the qualities of great Japanese leaders -
not charisma."
