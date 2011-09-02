TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda pledged to quickly target fiscal reforms to rein in the country's huge debt as he took power on Friday, but -- in a nod to worries about tax hikes -- said he would be realistic about such measures.

Below are some of Noda's key quotes from his first news conference as premier:

ON CURRENCIES/BOJ

"Yen rises are already having a negative economic and financial impact on Japan, which is just emerging from the damage of the earthquake. But we must also take note of benefits from yen rises. I would like to continue to take steps to help bring benefits from a strong yen.

"As finance minister, I led unilateral currency intervention in September last year, then joint intervention in March and another solo intervention in August this year ...

"Intervention had a certain effect against excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves. When (currency) moves are firm and not disorderly, that's a different issue ...

"One way to deal with this is through monetary policy. The Bank of Japan shares with us a sense of urgency. That is why it expanded asset purchases when Tokyo intervened in the market.

"We hope to continue sharing our sense of urgency and work closely together. It's up to the Bank of Japan to guide monetary policy. But I hope the central bank continues to take timely and appropriate measures and support the economy on the financial front."

"I cannot but feel that Japan is facing an unprecedented crisis in that its industry is hollowing out from a historically strong yen. As finance minister, I took the stance that Tokyo will not hesitate on intervening in the currency market if necessary. I will continue to cooperate with other countries."

ON FISCAL REFORM

"We need to respond firmly to Japan's fiscal crisis. We need to ensure (market) confidence in Japan's credibility is not lost.

"We have no time to lose on fiscal reform. But I'm not putting fiscal reform on top of everything else. We will respond in a realistic manner. We cannot achieve fiscal reform without economic growth and economic growth without fiscal reform. We need to have a good balance between the two.

"Achieving a good balance between fiscal reform and economic growth is our top priority."

ON REBUILDING AFTER MARCH DISASTERS

"We will continue the rebuilding of the country that the previous administration initiated. There are opinions that this is taking too much time and our biggest mission is to speed up the process of rebuilding the country.

"Our biggest priority is to bring the nuclear disaster to an end as soon as possible. Stabilising the reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant and decontaminating the surrounding areas will be key themes."

ON FOREIGN POLICY/DIPLOMACY

"Security environment in the Asia-Pacific region is changing greatly. We need to press ahead with solid diplomacy and security policy suited to present times.

"And key to that are our ties with the United States. We need to keep developing that relationship.

"On China, our basic stance is to develop a mutually-beneficial relationship. I will do my utmost to build friendly ties with not only China but with other neighbours such as South Korea and Russia."

ON ENERGY POLICY

"It will be difficult to build new nuclear reactors. When a reactor reaches the end of its life span, it should be decommissioned and not replaced.

"We need to carefully craft our energy policy within the basic framework of weaning ourselves away from nuclear power.

"I still want to restart nuclear reactors currently undergoing safety checks, with the understanding of local communities.

"I understand that the current safety regulators have lost the public's trust. But I think it would be too late if we waited to restart idled reactors until April, when a new safety agency will be established under the environment ministry."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro, Stanley White, Kiyoshi Takenka and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford and Edmund Klamann)