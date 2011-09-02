TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday the government has no time to lose in tackling fiscal reform but at the same time must pay attention to economic growth.

"We have no time to lose in reforming our public finances. But we will respond in a realistic manner. We have to have a good balance between growth and fiscal reform," Noda told a news conference after he was sworn in.

Noda, a former finance minister who is Japan's sixth prime minister in five years, faces a long list of challenges including a stagnant economy hit by the strong yen, a radiation crisis at a tsunami-crippled plant, and a search for funds to pay for rebuilding from the March disasters as well as the vast costs of social welfare in an ageing society. (Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara)