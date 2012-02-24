TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that the of hosting U.S. military
bases should be spread across Japan to relieve the burden on the
southern island of Okinawa.
"I believe in principle that the burden on Okinawa should be
reduced, and spread more widely," Noda said in an interview with
the reporters covering the prime minister's residence.
Noda plans to visit Okinawa on Sunday for the first time
since he became prime minister last September.
Japan and the United States agreed earlier this month to
decouple the transfer of thousands of U.S. Marines to Guam from
Okinawa from plans to relocate a base on Okinawa, a step forward
in resolving an irritant in relations.
The shift of U.S. Marines to the Pacific island of Guam had
been linked to progress in relocating the U.S. Marines' Futenma
airbase within Okinawa. But Tokyo has struggled to win the
consent of islanders' to the relocation plan.
The latest agreement has raised concerns that the base could
remain fixed at its current location, where the facility is
surrounded by more than a hundred schools, hospitals and shops,
prompting Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka to call it the world's
most dangerous airbase.
Noda's trip to Okinawa on Sunday is to win local support for
the relocation plan. Many Okinawans, who associate U.S. bases
with noise, pollution and crime, want the base off the island.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)