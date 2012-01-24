* PM Noda reiterates calls for inter-party debate on tax
reform
* PM Noda: to work closely with BOJ to beat higher yen,
deflation
* PM Noda: strives for diplomatic solution to Iran nuclear
issue
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda renewed his appeal to opposition parties on
Tuesday to join talks on tax and social security reforms aimed
at keeping in check swelling national borrowing, pointing at the
European debt crisis to underscore the urgency of doing so.
Noda aims to submit bills to parliament by March to double
the 5 percent sales tax in stages by 2015, and has been asking
the opposition bloc to participate in preliminary talks on the
legislation to secure passage in a divided legislature.
But the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP),
which was ousted from power in 2009 after more than half a
century of almost unbroken rule, says Noda should first call an
election for the powerful lower house and seek a fresh mandate.
"The baby boomer generation is turning from supporters (of
the social security system) into beneficiaries ... The current
system, if unchanged, will put an unbearable burden on future
generations. We don't have time left to postpone reforms," Noda
told parliament.
"Once trust in a state is lost, it's too late. That is quite
obvious if you take a look at the situation in European
countries."
In a rare move to prompt the opposition to work with the
ruling camp on the reform plan, Noda quoted former LDP Prime
Minister Taro Aso in his policy speech as saying reforms are
necessary to create a sustainable social welfare system.
"These are not my words. They are from the policy speech
then-Prime Minister Aso gave three years ago in this chamber,"
Noda said.
"I do hope people will reach across party lines and join
talks on the draft plan for the sake of the public and for the
sake of the future of this country."
Noda took office in September as Japan's sixth premier in
five years to spearahead Japan's largest reconstruction since
the years following World War Two, bring under control a
radiation crisis triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami,
curb public debt that is twice the size of the economy and put
vigour back into the economy.
"In order to overcome the yen's rise to historical levels
and prolonged deflation we will fortify cooperation with the
Bank of Japan ... and manage solid economic and fiscal
policies," Noda said.
DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION ON IRAN
On the foreign policy front, Noda needs to deal with a
rising China, an unpredictable North Korea that is undergoing a
power transition, and U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Washington wants Asia to cut crude oil imports from Iran in
a bid to pressure Tehran to rein in its nuclear ambitions, which
it suspects are aimed at making weapons. The United States says
it will punish financial institutions that deal with Iran's
central bank, the main clearing house for oil payments.
Japan pledged last week to keep cutting purchases of Iranian
crude.
Noda said Japan shares serious concerns with the
international community on the issue, but did not elaborate how
soon or by how much its imports of Iranian oil will be reduced.
"In principle, we will strive to reach a peaceful and
diplomatic solution. We'll address the problem appropriately,
while cooperating with other countries and taking into account
the potential impact on the crude oil market and the Japanese
economy."
Cutting crude oil supply from Iran would not be without
risks for Japan as it relies on imports for its energy needs and
has to import more fuel to make up for sharply reduced use of
nuclear power following the Fukushima crisis.
Fukushima sparked public anxiety over nuclear safety,
preventing the restart of reactors shut since then for checks,
and only five of the nation's 54 reactors remain in operation,
straining power supply.
On ties with China, with which Japan has a long-running
territorial dispute, Noda expressed his willingness to work with
Beijing to improve bilateral relations.
"Stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific cannot be
discussed without China playing a constructive role," Noda said.
"Leaders from both countries have frequently reaffirmed the
policy of deepening our strategic, mutually beneficial
relations. Now it is time to enrich that further, and strengthen
cooperation to create a stable regional order."
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)