TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese ruling party heavyweight Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk, will become become Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's deputy to oversee tax and social security reform, the top government spokesman said on Friday.

Noda appears to hope that recruiting Okada, who has held key government and party posts, will help him get tax bills, aimed at doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to pass through a divided parliament, although analysts doubt that the appointment will guarantee a smooth passage in the face of opposition foot-dragging.

Okada, 58, is known for his clean, serious image and a stubborn streak. He held the post of DPJ leader when the party was in opposition and has since served as foreign minister and party secretary-general. (Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)